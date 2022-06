(Read this article in Spanish/Lee el artículo en español aquí) For the first time in 24 years, Illinois is set to have a new Secretary of State. First elected in 1998, Secretary of State Jesse White -- the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois history -- announced in 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of his sixth term. White has been the top vote-getter in four of the last five election cycles in which he was on the ballot, handily winning each race by roughly 30 points or more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO