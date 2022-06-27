ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Justin Sylvester declined a chance to hang out with Beyoncé

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Sylvester recalls the time where a mistaken identity...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kelly Rowland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistaken Identity
Page Six

Olivia O’Brien says she never dated Pete Davidson

Olivia O’Brien says she never dated Pete Davidson after claiming he cut things off with her via text messages in 2020. “news outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy [sic] out of context,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday. “i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ.” The singer, 28, followed it up with a second Instagram Story, where she flipped off the camera, urging people to “watch the f–king interview or shut your god damn mouth.” O’Brien...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement to act in Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is returning to Hollywood to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's appropriately titled action-comedy "Back In Action." Foxx announced Diaz’s return on Wednesday with a little help from NFL star Tom Brady. The Oscar winner, 54, tweeted an audio recording of the trio talking to one another....
NFL
TODAY.com

The true story of George Michael’s complicated relationship with his mother

It has been over five years since the death of George Michael shocked the world. Michael died of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver when he was 53 years old on Christmas Day in 2016. The iconic singer was survived by his father and two sisters, one of whom passed exactly three years after her brother’s death in 2019. But two decades before his death, Michael experienced a series of losses which would change the course of his life from then on.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

Kim Kardashian recently threw her daughter North West an extravagant camp-themed birthday party. Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Buteau dish on the huge party and how parents should go about throwing their kids birthday parties in the age of social media.June 30, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage, motherhood in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is speaking out about motherhood and womanhood. Less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that ensured the constitutional right to abortion, the 40-year-old royal sat down with journalist Jessica Yellen and activist icon Gloria Steinem for a Vogue interview in which she examined how her own experiences — from raising two children with Prince Harry to having suffered a miscarriage — shape her views.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy