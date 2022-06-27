Why Justin Sylvester declined a chance to hang out with Beyoncé

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
On Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent," judges and audience members alike were blown away by an otherworldy performance from the Dremeka Choir. The music group, who call themselves the only metal choir in the world, began their performance with an guttural rendition of the opera classic "O Fortuna." Judges...
Kevin Bacon still knows how to kick off his Sunday shoes!. That is to say, the star of 1984's "Footloose" can still make a mark on the dance floor, particularly with his wife of nearly 34 years, actor Kyra Sedgwick. They proved it in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, in...
Mariska Hargitay is honoring her late mother, Hollywood bombshell Jayne Mansfield, on the 55th anniversary of Mansfield's tragic death. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a black-and-white photo of Mansfield Wednesday on Instagram, captioning it, "We live to love you more each day." Hargitay was just 3 years...
Vera Wang is positively bubbly about turning 73. In the caption of a new Instagram photo, featuring the legendary designer outfitted in a shiny, flowery pink ensemble (with matching hair and tiara), Wang wrote, "Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!" A...
Country music star Thomas Rhett, 32, posted a new Instagram photo of his baby daughter, Lillie Carolina Akins, who he welcomed with wife, Lauren Akins, 32, on November, 15, 2021. With the simple caption of "this child" and a sunglass smiley face emoji, Rhett — who is also dad to...
Olivia O’Brien says she never dated Pete Davidson after claiming he cut things off with her via text messages in 2020.
“news outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy [sic] out of context,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday. “i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ.”
The singer, 28, followed it up with a second Instagram Story, where she flipped off the camera, urging people to “watch the f–king interview or shut your god damn mouth.”
O’Brien...
Cameron Diaz is returning to Hollywood to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's appropriately titled action-comedy "Back In Action." Foxx announced Diaz’s return on Wednesday with a little help from NFL star Tom Brady. The Oscar winner, 54, tweeted an audio recording of the trio talking to one another....
It has been over five years since the death of George Michael shocked the world. Michael died of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver when he was 53 years old on Christmas Day in 2016. The iconic singer was survived by his father and two sisters, one of whom passed exactly three years after her brother’s death in 2019. But two decades before his death, Michael experienced a series of losses which would change the course of his life from then on.
Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are having a blast on a trip overseas!. The two recently posted photos from their relaxing getaway to Cappadocia, Turkey, on Instagram and raved about the time that they had together. "Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is still a family man at heart. The "Modern Family" alum, 46, got a happy surprise recently when he bumped into his former co-star, Nolan Gould, in New York City. Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the long-running sitcom, shared pics from the impromptu encounter Friday on...
You may know Lucas Bravo as the Parisian heartthrob in "Emily in Paris," but soon you're going to know him as André Fauvel in his new movie “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." The film is set in 1950s London and it focuses on a widowed cleaning lady who desperately tries to get a couture Christian Dior gown.
Kim Kardashian recently threw her daughter North West an extravagant camp-themed birthday party. Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Buteau dish on the huge party and how parents should go about throwing their kids birthday parties in the age of social media.June 30, 2022.
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will reprise their roles in the “Who’s the Boss?” reboot which picks up the story of the ’80s sitcom 30 years later. The series is slated to debut on Amazon’s Freevee streaming app.June 29, 2022.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is speaking out about motherhood and womanhood. Less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that ensured the constitutional right to abortion, the 40-year-old royal sat down with journalist Jessica Yellen and activist icon Gloria Steinem for a Vogue interview in which she examined how her own experiences — from raising two children with Prince Harry to having suffered a miscarriage — shape her views.
There’s a mythology in cinema about kids who find themselves in a situation where they improbably and comically outsmart adults. It’s a predicament that drives the plot forward, believability be damned, seen in spades in such classics as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “The Goonies.”
Miranda Lambert is enjoying life with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert, 38, married the 30-year-old New York police officer in Jan. 2019, following a whirlwind romance. The country music star opened up about their “happy” life together in an interview published Wednesday in People. “I want to be...
Grammy winner Keith Urban joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his passion for his music, his 16-year anniversary to wife Nicole Kidman and the secret to longevity in marriage. Urban says “really loving being together” is the key to a successful relationship.June 30, 2022.
