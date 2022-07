(KNSI) – People across central Minnesota will have a chance to get up close with the next generation of automobiles. The Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo will be on Saturday, July 9th, at the River’s Edge Convention Center. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say the event will provide a chance to explore the world of EVs, check out the latest makes and models, and take one for a test drive. Attendees will also get the opportunity to discover the current and near-future plans for public charging in St. Cloud.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO