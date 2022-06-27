ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Honda’s Safer Scooter Could Help Ease Congestion, Cut Emissions

By River Davis
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Stay on top of the electric car...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Classic Cars Are Greener Than Electric Vehicles: Study

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard people yammer on and on about how horrible classic cars are for the environment. Usually their eyes are bugging out, spittle’s flying out of their mouth, and they’re absolutely filled with self-righteousness but few facts. They’ll vehemently insist that driving your old Camaro, Mustang, Charger, or whatever you own is absolutely destroying the planet in real time while refusing to discuss the process of extracting minerals for making EV batteries, let alone the insane energy levels required in the manufacturing process. That’s why reading a new study from UK insurance provider Footman James is so refreshing because it doesn’t talk emotional rage, sticking instead to the inconvenient facts.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Venus' atmosphere inspired researchers to develop a new air pollution-busting technology

Reducing carbon emissions from roads, railways and shipping requires implementing a range of solutions simultaneously. As far as cars are concerned, cutting the number of journeys altogether (by making it easier for people to walk and cycle and improving public transport), changing the fuel in vehicles and making the most of those vehicles already on the road must all play a part. None of these solutions are sufficient on their own.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Scooter#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Hyperdrive
Bloomberg

Bill Gates-Led Fund Backs Startup With Cheaper Way to Move Hydrogen

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. A hydrogen molecule is tiny. So tiny, in fact, that trying to store and transport it via existing tanks and pipes can end up causing cracks in steel. If hydrogen is to become a clean fuel of the future, urgent technological solutions are needed to keep it in place and move it at will.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy