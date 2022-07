A race discrimination lawsuit has been filed against one of Detroit's oldest private social clubs, which proclaims on its website: "You’ll feel at home whether you are a tenured member or a first-time visitor." Not exactly, counters a former front desk clerk who is suing the 130-year-old Detroit Club in federal court, alleging management mistreats Black guests, enforces its dress code differently between white and Black patrons and in one case used the term "street rats." ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO