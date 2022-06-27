ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumble for Kids and Adults: Twins and Games

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 4 days ago
Play this week’s Jumble mental games and giggles, with twins and games as bonus answer clues. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up – or share the challenge with a favorite youngster.

Build your brain

Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.

ANSWERS BELOW

Next up, the Classic JUMBLE

ANSWERS BELOW

Jumble for Kids Answers

MET

WEED

MILK

STAY

Surprise puzzle answer

The twins bought identical wristwatches at the – SAME TIME

Classic Jumble Answers

PANTS

UNITY

PARADE

INDUCT

Surprise puzzle answer

The successful software developer had a natural – “APP-TITUDE”

© 2022 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

KEEP PLAYING …

Much more than just the Jumble brain teaser game

For mental fitness and fun, BoomerMagazine.com presents Boomer Brain Games for baby boomers, a regularly updated mix of puzzles and quizzes to stimulate your mind and your sense of joy. We offer classic games such as Jumble and Boggle, a cartoon caption contest, and crossword puzzles and trivia quizzes with a hearty dose of baby boomer pop culture.

See, exercise can be fun!

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

The Benefits of Dancing: Do It for Your Brain!

At 75, Shirley wants to maintain her mental acuity for as long as possible. That’s why she doesn’t spend her Wednesday and Friday nights playing Scrabble or Sudoku like some of her friends at the retirement community. Instead, she puts on her dancing shoes and heads to the community center to learn the tango, the cha-cha or a Viennese waltz. By dancing, Shirley’s keeping not only her body in shape, but also her brain!

Comments / 0

