EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold multiple warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Khyleil A. Triplette. The two arrest warrants were issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 on June 21, 2022. The first is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Marshalls & HomeGoods store located at 436 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Exton, Pennsylvania. The second is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Homesense home furnishing store located at 107 E. Swedesford Rd. in Exton. In both, Triplette is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO