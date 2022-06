Book your appointment now — the Dog Days of Summer are back! Portraits by Michael Stahl is once again photographing local pups to support Montclair Animal Shelter. Get a beautiful 8X10 portrait of your best friend on July 30th! Details below; call Portraits by Michael Stahl to reserve your spot at 973-783-3618. All sessions at 391 Broad Street in Bloomfield. Check out these sweeties from last summer!

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO