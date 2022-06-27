Cummings Brings ‘Touch Me’ Tour To Westhampton Beach

Sag Harbor artist Ruby Jackson will have a one-person show at the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor, with an opening reception on Sunday, July 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. Jackson calls the show “a journey through decades with a person who plays with materials.” On display over three floors will be her dazzling mobiles made entirely of glitter glue; hand-colored paper wall sculptures that leap off the surface in exuberant delight; obsessively crafted polymer-clay miniatures of foods (ham, lox and bagel, piranha), forests and banquets; droll portraits of flowers lounging on overstuffed chairs and couches; snorkeling-inspired, drawings, paintings, and sculpture, and the proverbial “much more.”
