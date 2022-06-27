ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Napa County couple shifts to food trucks after pandemic restaurant closure

northbaybusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Petaluma’s Wine or Lose Board Game Café succumbed almost two years ago to the pandemic, owners Craig and Amanda Karas were grieving, but also planning their next venture. Today, they own two food truck businesses — one they hadn’t planned on. In August 2021,...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 1

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Paid parking restored at downtown Santa Rosa garages after pandemic hiatus

Snapshot of the changes coming to Santa Rosa parking garages Santa Rosa is restoring garage parking fees downtown on July 1, returning to pre-pandemic parking rules after two years of reduced or waived fees. Visitors had been able to park at the garages for free during weekday evenings and all day on weekends. No changes are expected to hourly rates or at meters or surface lots. Here’s what visitors can expect at the garages: • Visitors shopping or dining downtown will have to pay to park in the garages from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, with some exceptions. There is free parking on Sundays at the Fifth Street and D Street garages. • Parking will be free for the first hour at all the garages. • Parking will be free on weekends during the holiday season from the first Saturday after Thanksgiving to Jan. 1. • Hourly rates range from 50 cents to $1, depending on the location. SOURCE: City of Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County winery Notre Vue names new hospitality, DTC director

Rob Lorenz has joined Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards as director of hospitality and DTC sales, the Sonoma County winery announced. Lorez has more than 25 years of direct-to-consumer marketing and sales experience in the wine business, according to the Windsor winery. His career path includes working with Chalk Hill Estate, Sterling Vineyards and Geyser Peak.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Food Truck#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dole Food Company#Comfort Food#Trucks#Food Drink#The Trader Jim#The Business Journal
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa comic store expands as games demand grows

Popularity of superheroes and role-playing games on the big and small screen in recent years has transformed comics and gaming from a niche business with a loyal following into more of a mainstream retail venture. And that’s helping to propel a Santa Rosa store into its third expansion in its...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Tourism
Food & Drinks
Restaurants
Health
Public Health
Lifestyle
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain 3-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in Vallejo

Firefighters contained a three-alarm fire Thursday in a large commercial building in Vallejo. The fire was located near the intersection of Broadway and Sharon Street on the western edge of the city near state Highway 29. A Vallejo fire spokesperson said the commercial building housed a large number of vehicles.
VALLEJO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Getting Two New Pizzerias

Full Proof Pizza, Upper Crust Pizza plan Brentwood restaurants. There will be two new locations of very popular pizza places on in Brentwood soon. The naturally leavened sourdough New York-style pizza restaurant, Full Proof Pizza, will be opening a branch in Brentwood at 145 South Barrington Ave as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

How you should be sorting organic waste in Northern California by county

The California law SB 1383, which takes effect in 2022, aims for people at homes and businesses to recycle their organic food waste. This will help reduce methane emissions by limiting what goes into landfills. The law requires cities and counties to provide organic waste collection services but these jurisdictions...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Benicia, CA

Did you know Benicia is renowned as the gem of the Bay Area?. Benicia is a waterside tourist destination in Solano County, California, and is home to several excellent attractions that highlight the city's rich history and culture. This city ensures a wonderful laid-back holiday with its spectacular waterfront location.
BENICIA, CA

