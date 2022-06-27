Napa County couple shifts to food trucks after pandemic restaurant closure

Snapshot of the changes coming to Santa Rosa parking garages Santa Rosa is restoring garage parking fees downtown on July 1, returning to pre-pandemic parking rules after two years of reduced or waived fees. Visitors had been able to park at the garages for free during weekday evenings and all day on weekends. No changes are expected to hourly rates or at meters or surface lots. Here’s what visitors can expect at the garages: • Visitors shopping or dining downtown will have to pay to park in the garages from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, with some exceptions. There is free parking on Sundays at the Fifth Street and D Street garages. • Parking will be free for the first hour at all the garages. • Parking will be free on weekends during the holiday season from the first Saturday after Thanksgiving to Jan. 1. • Hourly rates range from 50 cents to $1, depending on the location. SOURCE: City of Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO