Spicer, MN

60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
A 60-year-old woman was jailed over the weekend after she allegedly fired gunshots inside a Spicer home.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of 5th Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Occupants of the residence and nearby homes were evacuated, according to authorities, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT began communicating with the suspect over a loudspeaker.

"The suspect exited the home but was not fully compliant," the sheriff's office stated. "After the deployment of less lethal impact rounds, the suspect was subdued without further incident."

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Southern Minnesota News

Hutchinson woman sentenced to prison in Mankato overdose death

A Hutchinson woman will serve prison time for the 2020 overdose death of a Mankato man. Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in the murder of 23-old Marcus Krogh, who died after taking a counterfeit prescription pill that contained fentanyl. Krogh was one of three victims who overdosed in an apartment on May 21, 2020, but the only victim who died.
HUTCHINSON, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt when tractor hit by car in McLeod County

(Brownton MN-) A Stewart man was hurt when his farm tractor was hit by a car in McLeod County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 15, south of Brownton. 48-year-old Benjamin Rettmann was driving the tractor on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a southbound car driven by 32-year-old Sara Geifer of Lafayette. Rettmann was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Geifer was not hurt.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Albany Man Hurt When Items On Trailer Fall Onto Highway

CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old...
CROSBY, MN
krwc1360.com

Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

FORMER WINTHROP MAN ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL FOR THREATS AGAINST DOCTOR

A former Winthrop man accused of offering a reward for a doctor’s kidnapping pleaded guilty to felony threats of violence in Brown County District Court Friday. The plea agreement says Ronald Schoenborn will receive a stay of adjudication. A jury trial was cancelled and sentencing is set for August 8. Schoenborn was arrested in April 2021 near the New Ulm Medical Center after police noticed a sign with several messages near his vehicle including one that offered a reward for a doctor to be brought to him unharmed. Schoenborn had been parking near the medical center with signs regarding his percieved treatment at the medical center. Schoenborn’s vehicle was seized as evidence and authorities found five $100 bills which is the amount Schoenborn offered for the kidnapping of the doctor.
WINTHROP, MN
