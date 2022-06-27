60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

A 60-year-old woman was jailed over the weekend after she allegedly fired gunshots inside a Spicer home.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of 5th Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Occupants of the residence and nearby homes were evacuated, according to authorities, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT began communicating with the suspect over a loudspeaker.

"The suspect exited the home but was not fully compliant," the sheriff's office stated. "After the deployment of less lethal impact rounds, the suspect was subdued without further incident."

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.