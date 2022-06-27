ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranked at the bottom among NFC starters by CBS

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i38Ua_0gNSqZM100

The lights are blinking about a possible Baker Mayfield to Seattle trade this week. While these are mostly rumors for now, it would make sense for the Seahawks to pull the trigger on a deal with the Browns soon. For now, they’re expected to start either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback when the 2022 season starts. While there are worse QBs out there, that doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence about the team’s win total this year.

In fact, some analysts think Seattle has one of the worst quarterback situations in the conference. According to a new ranking by Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports of all 16 quarterbacks in the NFC, Smith is in a three-way tie at the bottom of the pile with Sam Darnold and Marcus Mariota.

“The bottom tier is so uninspiring that we’re lumping these last three “starters” together. No disrespect to Darnold, Mariota and Smith, who are all undoubtedly working hard to seize their QB1 opportunities. But there’s a reason these three teams aren’t expected to do much damage in 2022. Darnold at least offers the mobility and live arm of a former first-rounder, but without the requisite confidence or pocket presence. Smith was so-so replacing Russell Wilson in 2021, but his ceiling projects as little more than figurehead for a run-heavy Seahawks offense.”

Ouch. While we wouldn’t put him in the top-10 among projected NFC starters, this seems just a bit harsh. Mariota and Darnold will probably lose their respective QB1 jobs to rookies at some point this season and Smith is far more competent than either one the field. He should also probably be ranked higher than Daniel Jones and Jared Goff, which would put him at No. 12 in the NFC beneath young risers Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Smith’s ceiling likely won’t go much higher than that – even though he did look relatively sharp running this offense for 3.25 games last season.

We aren’t thrilled with the idea of gambling on Mayfield, but at this point beggars can’t be choosers and that appears to be their best hope of fielding a potential playoff team in 2022.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Kareem Hunt drops truth bomb on potential Deshaun Watson suspension

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the final decision on Deshaun Watson. Many expect Watson to receive a one-year suspension at the bare minimum. Although Browns fans may be panicking as they await a verdict on Cleveland’s new QB, running back Kareem Hunt is maintaining a calm and collected mindset. The running back shared his […] The post Browns’ Kareem Hunt drops truth bomb on potential Deshaun Watson suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Russell Wilson
FanSided

Seahawks didn’t leak Baker Mayfield trade early after all

The Seattle Seahawks remain very much in play for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who the Browns have yet to trade despite longstanding interest. While the two sides are actively discussing a trade to get this saga over and done with, they have not agreed to a deal just yet. On Monday...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have seen outside linebacker be a position of need ever since the start of the 2022 offseason. They have a few talented young players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, but with the uncertainty surrounding when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo could return from their torn achilles injuries, adding a veteran seems like it could be a good move for the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#Nfc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals thoughts on trade of WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, trading wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick. Baltimore then traded No. 23 in exchange for No. 25 and a fourth-round selection, and subsequently took center Tyler Linderbaum out of Iowa with their second first-round pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears QB Justin Fields says that at this point in time, his team is not ready to play a regular-season game. “Uh, no. I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

K.J. Wright on Seahawks QB competition: 'I'm team Geno all day'

The Seattle Seahawks are roughly a month away from the start of training camp and the battle for the starting quarterback is still underway. Geno Smith and Drew lock have been dueling it out all offseason with no new signal-caller added to the mix . . . as of yet. But the Baker-Mayfield-to-Seattle rumors continue so a three-way competition is not out of the question.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy