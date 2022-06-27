ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kyle Sloter's USFL postseason run wrecked by former Vikings players

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXgZW_0gNSpwUp00

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter’s USFL playoff run came crashing to a halt over the weekend with the New Orleans Breakers losing in the semifinals to the Birmingham Stallions.

Turnovers played a big role in the Breakers coming up short of their goal of competing in the inaugural USFL championship on Sunday.

And you can thank two former Vikings players for that as well.

Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates and cornerback Tae Hayes were all over the field making plays throughout the game. Gates came up with a backbreaking pick-six after Sloter was hit in the pocket while trying to make a throw.

And Hayes came up with the second takeaway on a heads up play—and a straight up bad pass by Sloter.

Hayes made a pit stop in Minnesota back in 2020.

After serving on the practice squad for a month, he was boosted to the active roster ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions that season.

Meanwhile, Gates was also on the Vikings roster that year during spring work and training camp.

Neither player had long stays in Minnesota, but they have clearly caught on well in the USFL for a Stallions team set to do battle with the Philadelphia Stars in the championship game.

As for Sloter, who finished the season second in passing behind Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, it’s back to the drawing board for the 28-year-old signal-caller who still has a burning desire to get back to the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was NFL's fastest receiver in 2021

If you’re worried about how the Kansas City Chiefs offense will stretch the field in 2021 without Tyreek Hill, look no further than WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Valdes-Scantling was the 2nd-fastest ball-carrier in the NFL last season with a top speed of 22.09 mph on a 75-yard touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings. Valdes-Scantling, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, aligned in a 3×1 formation in the slot on the play. He torched Vikings S Xavier Woods and tied the game at 31, though the Packers would go on to lose the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 recruit chooses shocking school

There has been a shocking development regarding the career of Emoni Bates. Bates was a five-star prospect and considered by some to be the No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of high school. He reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Memphis last year. But his freshman year was a disaster.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kicking Tires: Cowboys bring back placekicker for another shot at gig

The Dallas Cowboys finally parted ways with wayward kicker Greg Zuerlein early in the offseason. After two years of a lot of missed field goals and extra points, the reunion with special teams coach Jim Fassel was finally brought to an end. Dallas didn’t have much of a backup plan either, until signing big-legged Texas Tech UDFA Jonathan Garibay following the 2022 NFL draft.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons could face six-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons following the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lammons, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, but the team did not offer him a contract tender. Lammons was wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The incident took place around the Pro Bowl and left one victim with serious injuries. Lammons eventually surrendered himself to authorities, at which time he was arraigned and charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. He was later released on bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Tampa Bay Bandits#Minnesota Vikings#The New Orleans Breakers#The Birmingham Stallions#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten named a fit for UNC, Duke in terms of realignment

The college football world was shaken up a bit on Thursday when it was reported that USC and UCLA are planning on leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten as early as 2024. With that, the future of the Pac-12 conference and others are in question as we are destined for a total shift in conferences in the near future. Right now, the Atlantic Coast Conference is staying put with what they have but could that eventually be broken up? Teams like Clemson and Florida State make sense football-wise to jump ship and with basketball, it could be UNC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF suggests Jets should sign Kwon Alexander

Pro Football Focus thinks the New York Jets and Kwon Alexander should finish what they started this spring. In April, the linebacker had a free-agent visit in New York. He still remains without a team. However, the football analytics outlet still thinks it should happen. PFF suggested one move for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have seen outside linebacker be a position of need ever since the start of the 2022 offseason. They have a few talented young players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, but with the uncertainty surrounding when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo could return from their torn achilles injuries, adding a veteran seems like it could be a good move for the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC lands commitment from in-state edge rusher

The UNC football program continues its tear on the recruiting trail with another commitment this week, its second. On Wednesday, the Tar Heels landed in-state edge rusher Tyler Thompson. Thompson is ranked No. 657 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the No. 54 edge rusher and the No. 21 player in North Carolina. Thompson visited UNC for an official visit last weekend. The 6-foot-5 and 205-pound prospect was down between UNC and Michigan — both programs in which he visited. #UNC has landed a commitment from 3-star 2023 defensive end and Cary, NC, native Tyler Thompson. Thompson is ranked as the No. 23 player in the state and No. 64 strongside defensive end nationally. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) June 29, 2022 Thompson had other offers from Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Boston College, Minnesota, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Wake Forest, UMass and others. Thompson becomes the ninth commitment in the class of 2023 for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy