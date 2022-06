LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A woman was found shot to death behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed on a Southern California highway early Tuesday, authorities said. Officers responding around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 710 in Long Beach discovered the motorist with at least one gunshot wound inside a black BMW SUV, the California Highway Patrol said.

