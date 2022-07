Austin Brown began his career with North Carolina Cooperative Extension in 2016 when he was hired as the Camden County Agriculture Agent. He has served Camden County in this role since, and has also taken on administrative responsibilities being named the County Extension Director in February of 2020. Austin consistently strives to keep his work at the forefront of emerging issues in the agricultural community. In his role Austin works closely with the farmers of Camden County, other Extension personnel, and the agriculture community at large to meet needs and provide impactful programs.

