If you plan on holding a July 4 cookout this weekend, expect to pay a lot more than what you paid for last year’s meal. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey, the overall cost for the Independence Day cookout is up 17%, or about $10 from last year. Ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation tied in part to increased government spending, and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for the price hikes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO