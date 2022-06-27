ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9PYy_0gNSecL800

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Texas coach dies following allegations made on social media

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died. KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, 2022, […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: 13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an update Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving four teenagers and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges among others. Police say a 13-year-old passenger was killed when the other teen boy crashed […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police searching for missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing woman. Madalyn Quillan, 20, went missing from the 2200 block of Amy Lynn Avenue Wednesday, June 22. She was last seen wearing a Harry Potter cape, black workout pants with red and black stripes down the side, and a blue and white striped shirt. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re gonna be okay, I love you’: Sister of 13-year-old killed in stolen car wreck details brother’s final moments

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A week after losing her little brother in a fatal car wreck, the sister of the 13-year-old who died speaks out- detailing her brother’s final moments. “That night, my mom felt something, like, off,” said Najari Ramirez, older sister of the deceased. “That’s whenever my mom got the call that he […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in overnight shooting near bar

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a shooting overnight. David Height III, 27, of Abilene died at the hospital following the shooting, which took place on the 2400 block of S 7th Street across the street from a bar around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene father attacks wife, son and niece while intoxicated

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal MischiefApartment Manager of Courtyard Park Apartments reported several […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Jordan Lynn Outlaw – Possession of Meth, Fraud Wesley Williams – Indecency with a Child Daymond Stewart – Aggravated Assault Catherine Marie Dorsey – Injury to Elderly […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Driver loses control outside Abilene, flips SUV

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver lost control just outside of Abilene Thursday night, sending one person to a nearby hospital. The crash took place around 9:45 Thursday night on Highway 83/84, about 10 miles south of Abilene. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that there were two men in an SUV when the driver […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Traffic stalled as APD assesses crash near Abilene airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police responded to a car wreck near Abilene Regional Airport Thursday night as ‘Operation: Slow Down’ ended, causing a stall in traffic. The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Highway 36 and Airport Boulevard. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the crash involved two vehicles. One person was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy