Abortion Provider Will Move Across Red River in North Dakota to Minnesota
The sole abortion clinic in North Dakota will relocate from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and hand the decision back to state legislatures. The Red River Women’s Clinic’s relocation will result in North Dakota...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Looking to expand its business, Green Bay Packaging Incorporated bought Interstate Packaging Corporation in Minnesota. The acquisition became effective Thursday. It comes just a little more than a year after GBP opened a new paper mill. When GBP first announced its $500 million mill project, it...
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases were found to be on the rise in Minnesota for 2021. The sharp increase in cases has healthcare workers concerned which seems to be following a national trend. They are hoping that people will get tested regularly and get treated quickly to slow down the progression of the disease.
Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
The Mount Rushmore State (by and large) is a pretty safe state. However, some cities and towns have a much lower crime rate than others. As it turns out, the safest town in all of South Dakota is just an hour away from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls. And you may never even heard of the town that takes the top spot.
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are set to investigate a one-point-eight million dollar building lease cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Legislature's Budget Section Tuesday that he learned of the problem in March and that it happened before he was appointed. The Budget Section approved two interim legislative committees to look into the lease.
MINOT, N.D. — When a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this year, the North Dakota Democratic-NPL was swift to condemn it. And they were positively hyperbolic about it. In an emailed statement, the party called it a “vile” and “damning”...
Here are the new state laws taking effect on Friday that could impact you and your family. Friday, July 1 is the first day of a new fiscal year, and that means bills approved by lawmakers this session officially become the law of the land... Minnesota's land, anyway. Here's what...
If you are going to own your own piece of Minnesota paradise why not have your own airstrip, campground, and a private swimming lake with a sandy beach?. This Minnesota Home For Sale Has It's Own Airport & Campground. Imagine being able to fly your mother-in-law in for a visit?...
I think we have all heard about the great black beach in Hawaii, it's one of those things that people come back from a vacation there and say "You have to see this"! And I've always wondered about it. And now I hear about this black beach right here in...
If you haven't heard, there's a new Taco Bell Defy in Brooklynn Park, MN. It's Taco Bells’ style of a vertical restaurant. This two-story restaurant has four drive-through lanes for customers to digitally order their food and have it brought down to them in a tube. Now that this...
(FOX 9) - After multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year and continue to grow in 2022. Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota. Annadale: Fireworks will begin at dusk (around 10:00pm) on July 4th at...
This story was originally published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Water & Ag Desk. High water and longer-lasting flooding are changing the habitat along the Upper Mississippi River, according to a new report analyzing nearly 30 years of data. The upper basin...
Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota. Saint Cloud Hospital came in behind only Mayo Clinic in Rochester on the list of the...
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
I've always enjoyed learning about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. Quite a few of those ghost towns are actually right here in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
