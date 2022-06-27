ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Abortion Provider Will Move Across Red River in North Dakota to Minnesota

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sole abortion clinic in North Dakota will relocate from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and hand the decision back to state legislatures. The Red River Women’s Clinic’s relocation will result in North Dakota...

www.bulletin-news.com

Comments / 5

Diana Lascewski
4d ago

I'm thinking of moving out of this murderess state!!! It's everywhere and now these murderers??? Waltz will have the blood on his hands!!!!!

Reply(3)
5
 

