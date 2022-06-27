ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch a Good Choice For the Great Outdoors?

By Scott 'Future' Felstead
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Amazfit

Amazfit aim to offer a smart watch with similar features to Garmin’s offerings, at a fraction of the price, but does the T-Rex 2 match up to the big boys when it comes to delivering reliable navigation, sports, and fitness technology, or is it simply prehistoric?

Battle Tested

There’s a lot to appreciate when it comes to investigating the T-Rex 2. It’s rugged build is made to military grade specifications which means that it underwent 15 military-standard tests (certified as MIL-STD-810G) to be sure that the watch could withstand extreme temperatures and prove it’s durability in extreme conditions. More specifically, the T-Rex 2 can stay functional in high temperatures of 85 degree Celsius and low temperatures of -30 degree Celsius.

The T-Rex 2 offers some serious navigation capabilities, supported by 5 satellite systems for better positioning even at high altitudes, making it great for hikers and rock climbers. For athletes looking for some great wearable tech, this watch also offers a strength exercise mode that counts the reps of various strength-based activities. You’ll even get a post workout report, detailing important metrics like which muscle groups were exercised in addition to your oxygen uptake, and valuable recovery advice.

Ideal for sports?

There are 150 different sports modes in total, including everything from Triathlon mode to improving your golf swing and if you want to take a dip, the T-Rex 2 is 10 ATM waterproof, making it ideal for swimming and water sports, but not for high-speed activities such as water skiing. Improving on the original T-Rex, the watch has a larger display and the graphics are clear and attractive but how does it fair against the likes of the Garmin Instinct 2 ($289.99 at Amazon) or even the Garmin Fenix 7 ($589.99)?

Priced at $229.99, the T-Rex 2 is a decent budget alternative. If you wanted solar power, you could shell out an extra 50 bucks and opt for Garmin’s Instinct 2 however. Still, in terms of practicality, the T-Rex 2 may be heavier than the original watch; now weighing in at 66.5 grams, but the more expensive Garmin Fenix 7X is even heavier at 66.5 grams. The T-Rex 2 is lighter because it is built with polycarbonate to keep the weight down while staying robust.

Another important note is that the pricier Fenix 7 doesn’t have an AMOLED (a preferred type of OLED) display, but the T-Rex 2 does.

Up for exploration?

In terms of battery life, the T-Rex 2 has you covered on long hikes and extended camping trips. The watch charges in 2 hours and lasts for up to 24 days. You can extend that further, up to 45 days by enabling battery saver mode. For a budget watch, there are some cool features for explorers too. You can import a map route file from the Zepp App and track your movement against it on the T-Rex 2. So, what’s the verdict? Well, if you are not ready to splash out on a Garmin just yet or prefer a budget device with lots of features that won’t cost the earth to replace, the T-Rex 2 is a solid option fitness and outdoor pursuits, meaning that this device is far from extinct.

