A career criminal with 15 prior felony convictions was given a five-year jail term on Tuesday for the seven burglaries she carried out last year across Ramsey County. Daniel Thomas Labarre, 34, of St. Paul, and the prosecution reached a plea deal in April. The prosecution agreed to drop six other charges and not pursue an aggravating durational departure from the statutory 10-year maximum sentence in return for the defendant pleading guilty to seven counts of second-degree burglary.

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO