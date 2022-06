The Toronto Police Service just issued a ton of charges against a woman, after she turned herself in for allegedly being involved in a large-scale moving scam in the city. According to police, at least nine different budget moving companies are at the centre of the alleged moving scam, which saw customers being overcharged by thousands of dollars. If the victims were unable to pay up, officers said their belongings were put in a storage warehouse and they were charged storage fees.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO