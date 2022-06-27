Video shows the great nuance of the Browns run game

The Cleveland Browns have the best group of running backs in the NFL with one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in the NFL. With Kevin Stefanski running his version of the wide zone blocking scheme, the talent has been unlocked to an unreal level.

A far cry from the offensive line and system Andrew Berry and Stefanski inherited. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were carryovers from the John Dorsey era and Berry, smartly, has extended each player’s contract.

While the league continues to push rules that benefit the passing game, the Browns will always be able to rely on their rushing attack as their foundation. With the addition of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, Cleveland hopes their passing game will also be elite for years to come.

Nate Tice of The Athletic spent a little time breaking down the film of Stefanski’s rushing attack. With Bill Callahan’s skills as an offensive line coach, the Browns system runs smoothly but always has a few wrinkles:

David Njoku’s “flash” towards #40 slows him down as he prepares to be engaged before pulling guard Wyatt Teller gets around to put him on the ground.

Watching each player in the sequence gives you an appreciation for the nuances of the play especially when you notice who is on the offensive line. Joel Bitonio is out at left tackle with Michael Dunn at left guard, Nick Harris at center and Blake Hance out at right tackle. Teller was the only starter from 2021 in his normal spot.

In the NFL, the details matter and it is shown very well in the above play.