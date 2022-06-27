ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video shows the great nuance of the Browns run game

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jF6uX_0gNSU5Ca00

The Cleveland Browns have the best group of running backs in the NFL with one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in the NFL. With Kevin Stefanski running his version of the wide zone blocking scheme, the talent has been unlocked to an unreal level.

A far cry from the offensive line and system Andrew Berry and Stefanski inherited. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were carryovers from the John Dorsey era and Berry, smartly, has extended each player’s contract.

While the league continues to push rules that benefit the passing game, the Browns will always be able to rely on their rushing attack as their foundation. With the addition of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, Cleveland hopes their passing game will also be elite for years to come.

Nate Tice of The Athletic spent a little time breaking down the film of Stefanski’s rushing attack. With Bill Callahan’s skills as an offensive line coach, the Browns system runs smoothly but always has a few wrinkles:

David Njoku’s “flash” towards #40 slows him down as he prepares to be engaged before pulling guard Wyatt Teller gets around to put him on the ground.

Watching each player in the sequence gives you an appreciation for the nuances of the play especially when you notice who is on the offensive line. Joel Bitonio is out at left tackle with Michael Dunn at left guard, Nick Harris at center and Blake Hance out at right tackle. Teller was the only starter from 2021 in his normal spot.

In the NFL, the details matter and it is shown very well in the above play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL would not accept 6-8 game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

Shortly after it was learned Tuesday that the hearing in front of NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding the possible suspension of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to last for "multiple days," The Associated Press' Rob Maaddi dropped somewhat of a bombshell when he tweeted the league could accept a ban of six-to-eight games for Watson rather than the indefinite suspension it reportedly requested:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kicking Tires: Cowboys bring back placekicker for another shot at gig

The Dallas Cowboys finally parted ways with wayward kicker Greg Zuerlein early in the offseason. After two years of a lot of missed field goals and extra points, the reunion with special teams coach Jim Fassel was finally brought to an end. Dallas didn’t have much of a backup plan either, until signing big-legged Texas Tech UDFA Jonathan Garibay following the 2022 NFL draft.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons could face six-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons following the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lammons, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, but the team did not offer him a contract tender. Lammons was wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The incident took place around the Pro Bowl and left one victim with serious injuries. Lammons eventually surrendered himself to authorities, at which time he was arraigned and charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. He was later released on bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have seen outside linebacker be a position of need ever since the start of the 2022 offseason. They have a few talented young players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, but with the uncertainty surrounding when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo could return from their torn achilles injuries, adding a veteran seems like it could be a good move for the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF suggests Jets should sign Kwon Alexander

Pro Football Focus thinks the New York Jets and Kwon Alexander should finish what they started this spring. In April, the linebacker had a free-agent visit in New York. He still remains without a team. However, the football analytics outlet still thinks it should happen. PFF suggested one move for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Athletic#Edge
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Bills have 14th best linebacker position in NFL

The Buffalo Bills have the 14th best linebacker position group in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The latest installment of the football analytics outlet’s position rankings went to linebackers. The Bills, led by Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, are in the middle of the pack but PFF does shine some optimism.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy