Orlando, FL

Watch Video of Paolo Banchero’s First Press Conference With Orlando Media!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke standout Paolo Banchero has...

Hooks, Farmer making move to Cocoa

Nate Hooks Jr. is going home. The former Holy Trinity football coach announced on his Twitter page Tuesday morning he will be joining the staff at his alma mater, Cocoa High School, to serve as the associate head coach and passing game coordinator. That wasn’t the only big news of...
COCOA, FL
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn gets huge recruiting boost at UCF

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn may not be thinking as much about the Plains these days as he was during the spring athletics season due to the massive recruiting boost UCF just got from Sharon and Marc Hagle, noted commercial developers, philanthropists, and astronauts of Winter Park, Florida, as Knights beat writer John Heisler described them.
AUBURN, AL
Storms possible for Central Florida on Wednesday: When they'll arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It will be another warm and humid afternoon in central Florida with highs in the low-90s in Orlando and upper-80s along the coast. Showers and storms begin just after lunchtime starting along I-95 and moving west across the peninsula by this evening. Coverage remains at 40% today, so not everyone will see that rain.
ORLANDO, FL
Paolo Banchero
Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Orlando

Are you visiting Orlando, Florida for your vacation, or are you local to the area? Either way, it’s impossible to pass up taking a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios. It’s easy to spend a whole day going on numerous rides and seeing fun shows, but you’re bound...
ORLANDO, FL
Petition launched to flood city skate park for pop-up pool party

Local skate-focused Instagram page, @Central_Florida_Skate_Spots, is trying to build a groundswell of support to convince the City of Orlando to flood one of its skating rinks. The people/person behind the page has launched a Change.org petition to temporarily fill one of the rinks at the Orlando Skate Park (Website) in...
ORLANDO, FL
Brightline station at Walt Disney World canceled

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plans to open a Brightline station at Disney Springs have been canceled. The change was first reported by the Orlando Business Journal. Brightline already has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and a stop at Orlando International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The high-speed rail service was planning to add a link between Orlando International Airport and Disney Springs, but it’s expected to go to tourist-heavy International Drive instead. An extension to Tampa is the next step in connecting 70 percent of the state’s population by Brightline.
ORLANDO, FL
Live radar: Tracking heavy rain as storms move slowly south of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain is falling in the slow moving storms south of Orlando and west of Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon. Click the above video player to track storms near you. The FOX 35 Storm Team said there will be a rise in shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon,...
ORLANDO, FL
Disney Board extends CEO Bob Chapek’s contract by 3 years

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors unanimously voted on Tuesday to extend CEO Bob Chapek’s contract by three years. Chapek’s career at Disney has spanned over nearly 30 years and he was named the company’s seventh CEO just weeks before the theme parks were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY LAKE, FL
Breaking News: Disney World Cancels Big Project

This new service will give travelers flying into Orlando another option. The service would still require you to travel from Disney Springs to your resort via a Disney bus, boat, personal car service or taxi. Some might enjoy the cost savings, while others would prefer a more direct route to their resort.
ORLANDO, FL
Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are getting more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose a threat...
ENVIRONMENT
Arrests In Brevard County: June 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

