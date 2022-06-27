Watch Video of Paolo Banchero’s First Press Conference With Orlando Media!

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plans to open a Brightline station at Disney Springs have been canceled. The change was first reported by the Orlando Business Journal. Brightline already has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and a stop at Orlando International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The high-speed rail service was planning to add a link between Orlando International Airport and Disney Springs, but it’s expected to go to tourist-heavy International Drive instead. An extension to Tampa is the next step in connecting 70 percent of the state’s population by Brightline.

