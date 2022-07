The Detroit Lions' first year under head coach Dan Campbell wasn't pretty, but that doesn't mean the team doesn't have a lot to look forward to in 2022. Campbell's Lions, who finished 3-13-1 last season, took Michigan's own Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and traded up for Alabama's Jameson Williams at No. 12. Compiling that with offseason pickups of wideout D.J. Chark and cornerback Mike Hughes, among others, could give fans reasons to believe this season could be better than last.

