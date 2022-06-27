ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Womens Sweatpants Comfy High Waisted Workout Athletic Lounge Joggers

womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese make for the perfect lounge pant, perfect colors to go with any type of top. Whether you’re watching a game, taking a walk, or...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

womenfitness.net

Women’s Active Shorts Lightweight Breathable Athletic Running

They are crafted from material with an anti-pill finish for extra durability. Durable Gear – These shorts are the workout gear for women. These jogger shorts have a lightweight knit construction for superior comfort and breathability.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Comfortable, Flattering Pants Are Perfect for Work and Travel — and They're 30% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're returning to the office this summer or planning a trip in the coming months, a pair of comfortable, flattering pants is a must-have. Spanx's clothing collection is a go-to option for Travel + Leisure editors and shoppers alike when it comes to pants that are great for travel, since the brand offers a variety of versatile options that are just as easy to wear as they are to pack in your suitcase. And luckily, the brand is holding a massive sale right now that includes a gorgeous pair of cropped, wide-leg trousers that you can easily dress up or down for days of sightseeing, dinners out, and more. For a limited time, you can score this pair for $90, and we'd suggest shopping soon before they sell out for good.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

This Game-Changing Organizer Frees Up So Much Space for Storing T-Shirts and Leggings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always had the hardest time trying to figure out how to store my workout clothes in my closet. If I stack a bunch of shirts, leggings, running sweatshirts, and shorts on a shelf, I won’t be able to see what I’m grabbing and I’ll pull it down off the shelf in a moment of frustration — leaving all of my clothes on my bed. So when an AT editor stumbled upon this innovative organizer, I knew that I wanted to try it. Note: I haven’t gotten to try this yet, but it will definitely be in my next Amazon order.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Activewear Set Is So Comfy, I Wore It on a 20-Hour Road Trip

When it comes to activewear (and just about any piece of clothing), comfort is everything to me. Chances are that I won't wear it unless it fits just right. This is especially true of sports bras and workout leggings, which I often find to be either too tight or too loose. For that reason, I tend to stick to brands that I know fit me perfectly. Among these is Old Navy, which is no stranger to rave reviews from fitness-lovers. So when I recently came across the Light Support PowerSoft Textured-Rib Sports Bra ($33) and the matching High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings ($45), I couldn't resist adding them to my shopping cart. They're definitely more fashion-forward than the workout pieces I usually choose from the brand, and I was excited to wear something other than my go-to black leggings ($33) and matching sports bra. Ahead, find my honest thoughts on the set.
YOGA
People

This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you think about shopping for new underwear, it might be a source of stress. New pairs come with high expectations, but so often they're itchy, uncomfortable, sliding down all day, or lacking coverage, sending you back on the search. If this saga feels familiar, soft, breathable bamboo panties might be your new underwear-drawer staple.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Katie Holmes Says Yes to Trench Coats, No to Pants

Did you think that after two years at home, we were all suddenly going to start wearing pants again? Fattest of chances. It’s summer and legs are on the loose, as Katie Holmes demonstrated when she stepped out in over-the-knee boots, a long trench coat, and absolutely no pants in sight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton went for a crisp and clean business casual look to visit Little Village hub in Brent, London’s largest baby bank network, on Wednesday. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children. Middleton wore a crisp off-white blazer with pristine pockets on the side. The blazer highlighted shoulder pads, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenfitness.net

Nanette Lepore Women’s Standard High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette’s designs are adored by style maker’s and celebrities alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Katie Holmes Wore Her Chanel Purse With Baggy Chanel Denim

The savviest fashion collectors, including Katie Holmes—invest in Chanel bags. A recent study indicated that Chanel handbags are up there with traditional Chinese works of art and luxury watches as the products that “offer the best inflation protection.” The study noted that those designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld are the most sought-after, and can rise by 7% in value in normal times, and by as much as 17% in high-inflation years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Channels ‘Flashdance’ In An Ultra-Cropped Sweatshirt, Printed Leggings and White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez made her way to the dance studio, looking refreshed and rosy in a heavily pink activewear outfit. Her skin glowed, as the sun shined on her in this baby pink that did serve her complexion. She wore an oversized cropped pink sweatshirt, cut high. The distressed hem and long sleeves complimented the oversized fit, and the color of the top added to her refreshed essence. To go with her top, she...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist. She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

These Are, Hands Down, the Comfiest Work Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Back in the office? Preparing your wardrobe for your return? Need to meet with clients or make a presentation? It’s time to get that work wardrobe back into shape. Sadly, your leggings and joggers that were hiding under […]
APPAREL

