Calvin Klein Women’s Collage Print High Waist Fitness Tight

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Looking crisp from head to toe is father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham. The two came dressed with class and sleek style for the Dior Men’s summer ’23 show by Kim Jones on Friday. Cruz has already shown his evolving style through Instagram, as he sported grills and pink hair, so this bright green blazer is up to his alley. As always, David was looking sharp and clean in a black suit. Under...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO