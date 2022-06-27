ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Calvin Klein Women’s Collage Print High Waist Fitness Tight

womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Klein Performance creates active clothing for women that can be worn to the gym...

www.womenfitness.net

HollywoodLife

Functional & Flirty – This Athletic Skirt Is Now Stylish Streetwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Comfort and style are a recipe for success. Are you ready to mix these two in your everyday summer wardrobe? We’ve got you covered. This tennis skirt is the ultimate serve – full pun intended.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Womens Navy Pocketed Elastic Waist High Waist Active Wear Shorts

I.N.C International Concepts delivers accessible, of-the-moment fashion to style-setting men and women. Inspired by the latest trends, I.N.C appeals to a customer that is always seeking the newest and the novel. The brand offers trend-right fashions, along with denim and more relaxed casual pieces that complement the customer’s diverse needs.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Womens Sweatpants Comfy High Waisted Workout Athletic Lounge Joggers

These make for the perfect lounge pant, perfect colors to go with any type of top. Whether you’re watching a game, taking a walk, or running errands around town; you’re sure to feel comfortable and look stylish. These sweatpants are perfect for lounging or running errands, this knit...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings for Women – Compression Slimming

SCULPT YOUR CURVES – This high waist leggings are made with our soft, breathable DuraFit fabric for moderate compression all the way down to your ankles hiding cellulite on women. An inner layer of our moisture-wicking firm compression PowerSlim fabric gives you slimming, sculpting, and support from your bustline down to your tummy. The extra-high waistband covers your entire tummy. A total women sculping on a full body shaper.
APPAREL
Person
Calvin Klein
womenfitness.net

Women’s 4 Inches High Waisted Workout Running Shorts Dri-Fit

-1. Smooth Knit Waistband delivers superior comfort. -2. The Woven fabric shorts is quick-dry and Lightweight. -3. Side Pockets & internal waistband Pocket & back zip Pocket could stash the small items. -4. Built-in Brief offers extra coverage. -5. The high waist-design can help hide the tummy. -6. Pocket on...
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Models Ankle Cleavage Leggings With Body-Lengthening Effects & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Victoria Beckham shared her latest fashionable mirror selfie on social media, directly from London. In a new mirror selfie shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl struck a pose with a hand on her shoulder while in the bathroom at The River Cafe in London. The snapshot highlighted her new VB Body line, a shape wear collection that runs from sizes XS-XXL. Beckham’s outfit of choice was a pair of slim-fitting black leggings with lightly flared hems and front slits for greater movement, adding that they make legs look “super long.” For an effortless twist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

David Beckham Wears Socks, Sandals & a Suit For Dior Men’s Show in Paris With Son Cruz

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Looking crisp from head to toe is father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham. The two came dressed with class and sleek style for the Dior Men’s summer ’23 show by Kim Jones on Friday. Cruz has already shown his evolving style through Instagram, as he sported grills and pink hair, so this bright green blazer is up to his alley. As always, David was looking sharp and clean in a black suit. Under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Nanette Lepore Women’s Standard High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette’s designs are adored by style maker’s and celebrities alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lizzo Brings the Drama & Old Hollywood Glamour in Gucci Dress & Platforms on BET Awards Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo certainly knows how to make an entrance. The “About Damn Time” singer hit the red carpet ahead of the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She is set to perform at the awards later in the evening To the event, she wore a navy blue sequin gown. The custom Gucci dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a high leg slit and black feather detailing. She accessorized with sparkly crystal earrings, but otherwise let her dress serve as the main focal point of her look. Lizzo slipped into a pair of daring shoes for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Shows How to Do Sexy Suiting Right in a Backless Chain Mail Blazer

Dakota Johnson’s style playbook is as eclectic as they come. From putting her uniquely gothic twist on red-carpet dressing in black Saint Laurent sequins to dazzling in a feathered pink Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, the actor’s wardrobe is brimming with unique statement pieces. But Johnson loves a good suit too. So much so that she recently wore two precision-cut looks—both of which erred on the sultry side—in the space of a single day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you think about shopping for new underwear, it might be a source of stress. New pairs come with high expectations, but so often they're itchy, uncomfortable, sliding down all day, or lacking coverage, sending you back on the search. If this saga feels familiar, soft, breathable bamboo panties might be your new underwear-drawer staple.
SHOPPING

