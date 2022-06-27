Inseam Women’s Cotton Bootcut Pants Inner Pocket

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're returning to the office this summer or planning a trip in the coming months, a pair of comfortable, flattering pants is a must-have. Spanx's clothing collection is a go-to option for Travel + Leisure editors and shoppers alike when it comes to pants that are great for travel, since the brand offers a variety of versatile options that are just as easy to wear as they are to pack in your suitcase. And luckily, the brand is holding a massive sale right now that includes a gorgeous pair of cropped, wide-leg trousers that you can easily dress up or down for days of sightseeing, dinners out, and more. For a limited time, you can score this pair for $90, and we'd suggest shopping soon before they sell out for good.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO