Apparel

Inseam Women’s Cotton Bootcut Pants Inner Pocket

womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coveted classic returns. These super-high rise,...

www.womenfitness.net

womenfitness.net

Women’s Active Shorts Lightweight Breathable Athletic Running

They are crafted from material with an anti-pill finish for extra durability. Durable Gear – These shorts are the workout gear for women. These jogger shorts have a lightweight knit construction for superior comfort and breathability.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Plus Size Women’s Casual Spaghetti Loose Swing Slip Dress

This Pretty Dress comes in a rayon-spandex fabric, it gives you a comfortable fitting. Soft , Shirred, flowing fabric conceals your tummy. Lightweight and breezy, and it drapes away from the body for a loose, relaxed fit. These are an excellent layering basic, you can wear it alone or layer...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Nanette Lepore Women’s Standard High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette’s designs are adored by style maker’s and celebrities alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Womens Navy Pocketed Elastic Waist High Waist Active Wear Shorts

I.N.C International Concepts delivers accessible, of-the-moment fashion to style-setting men and women. Inspired by the latest trends, I.N.C appeals to a customer that is always seeking the newest and the novel. The brand offers trend-right fashions, along with denim and more relaxed casual pieces that complement the customer’s diverse needs.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Med Couture Activate Women’s Yoga One Pocket Cargo Pant

SUPERIOR FIT SCRUB PANT: These sporty and chic scrub bottoms feature a roomy straight leg and a stretchy knit waistband designed to keep moving comfortably all day long. Storage includes a single cargo zipper pocket and a single back patch pocket. BEST FITTING WOMEN’S SCRUBS: Regular XS-3X (31 inches) Petite...
YOGA
Travel + Leisure

These Comfortable, Flattering Pants Are Perfect for Work and Travel — and They're 30% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're returning to the office this summer or planning a trip in the coming months, a pair of comfortable, flattering pants is a must-have. Spanx's clothing collection is a go-to option for Travel + Leisure editors and shoppers alike when it comes to pants that are great for travel, since the brand offers a variety of versatile options that are just as easy to wear as they are to pack in your suitcase. And luckily, the brand is holding a massive sale right now that includes a gorgeous pair of cropped, wide-leg trousers that you can easily dress up or down for days of sightseeing, dinners out, and more. For a limited time, you can score this pair for $90, and we'd suggest shopping soon before they sell out for good.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Functional & Flirty – This Athletic Skirt Is Now Stylish Streetwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Comfort and style are a recipe for success. Are you ready to mix these two in your everyday summer wardrobe? We’ve got you covered. This tennis skirt is the ultimate serve – full pun intended.
APPAREL
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
People

This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you think about shopping for new underwear, it might be a source of stress. New pairs come with high expectations, but so often they're itchy, uncomfortable, sliding down all day, or lacking coverage, sending you back on the search. If this saga feels familiar, soft, breathable bamboo panties might be your new underwear-drawer staple.
SHOPPING
womenfitness.net

Women Mesh Sleeveless Yoga Tank Tops Running Sports Shirts

75% Nylon 25% Spandex, Soft and breathable. Mesh stitching on the back is more suitable for sports.Light sweat absorbent fabric, quickly volatilize your sweat, make your movement more refreshing. Open back or Knotted back design offers stylish and sporty, both make an awesome vision but will not bind your body....
YOGA
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist. She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Bally Total Fitness Women’s Legend Bootleg Legging

Our high-rise tummy-control pants are perfect for any activity! These flattering workout pants have a Power Mesh-lined curved waistband for extra tummy control in a fashion-forward high-waisted silhouette. These pants are semi-fitted with a boot-cut leg opening. Try them as yoga pants. Now offering plus sizes.
FITNESS
womenfitness.net

Womens Sweatpants Comfy High Waisted Workout Athletic Lounge Joggers

These make for the perfect lounge pant, perfect colors to go with any type of top. Whether you’re watching a game, taking a walk, or running errands around town; you’re sure to feel comfortable and look stylish. These sweatpants are perfect for lounging or running errands, this knit...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings for Women – Compression Slimming

SCULPT YOUR CURVES – This high waist leggings are made with our soft, breathable DuraFit fabric for moderate compression all the way down to your ankles hiding cellulite on women. An inner layer of our moisture-wicking firm compression PowerSlim fabric gives you slimming, sculpting, and support from your bustline down to your tummy. The extra-high waistband covers your entire tummy. A total women sculping on a full body shaper.
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $26 Travel-Friendly Organizer ‘Safely Stores’ Up to Five Pairs of Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s rain or shine, sunglasses always are a must-have for any summer day. Not only are they great for withstanding the sun’s rays, but the glasses also make for a fashionable look. And if you possess quite a few, then you’re in luck. We’ve found the best solution to bring your favorite pairs everywhere. Smartop’s sunglass organizer at Amazon offers ample storage and protection for your eyewear, especially when traveling. But the...
TRAVEL
Talking With Tami

My Style: Tabitha Brown For Target Leopard Print Midi Dress

I was too tickled to finally wear this dress to an event that made sense! Today is Juneteenth and over the weekend Ebony Magazine held a celebration for this spectacular holiday! I ran up to Target to see what they had when I came across the Tabitha Brown for Target dress. I just knew everything would be sold out by now because it was a very popular collection and they even had a fashion show here with Tabitha. I spied two pieces left from the line and grab this dress that was perfect for the occasion I was attending with Ebony.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

2XU Women’s Active Tri Short

The 2XU Active Tri Short features 2XU’s SBR NEO SKIN with Creora elastane yarn for comfort and durability. Fast in the water, quick dry on land, and moisture management for the bike/run. The 2XU SBR FLEECE uses a micro-filament polyester yarn with hydrophobic properties to keep you dry through all three disciplines.
BICYCLES

