ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Women’s Kayla High Rise Tummy Control Ankle Legging

womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBally Total Fitness Kalya Ankle Leggings are perfect for yoga, sports, the gym,...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

Women’s Active Shorts Lightweight Breathable Athletic Running

They are crafted from material with an anti-pill finish for extra durability. Durable Gear – These shorts are the workout gear for women. These jogger shorts have a lightweight knit construction for superior comfort and breathability.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Nanette Lepore Women’s Standard High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette’s designs are adored by style maker’s and celebrities alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Bally Total Fitness Women’s Legend Bootleg Legging

Our high-rise tummy-control pants are perfect for any activity! These flattering workout pants have a Power Mesh-lined curved waistband for extra tummy control in a fashion-forward high-waisted silhouette. These pants are semi-fitted with a boot-cut leg opening. Try them as yoga pants. Now offering plus sizes.
FITNESS
womenfitness.net

Women’s Running Shorts, Relaxed Fit and Mid-Rise Waist Training Shorts

Tackle workouts of any kind with ease in Reebok Women’s Running Shorts. The performance material allows the skin to breathe and prevents irritation during workouts. Perfect for running, cycling, yoga, or whatever moves you. Never let your workout suffer because you start to feel the discomfort of sweat and skin irritation. Our gym shorts are also now available in mid and high rise designs. Let Reebok take you little further.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#Bally Total Fitness#High Rise
Daily Mail

Ree Drummond, 53, and her lookalike daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, model colorful styles from the Pioneer Woman summer clothing collection

Ree Drummond tapped her lookalike daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, to model the colorful styles from her Pioneer Woman summer collection. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old television personality shared a slideshow of images in which she and her daughters were seen showing off a variety of bright pieces. 'The Pioneer...
PAWHUSKA, OK
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Models Ankle Cleavage Leggings With Body-Lengthening Effects & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Victoria Beckham shared her latest fashionable mirror selfie on social media, directly from London. In a new mirror selfie shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl struck a pose with a hand on her shoulder while in the bathroom at The River Cafe in London. The snapshot highlighted her new VB Body line, a shape wear collection that runs from sizes XS-XXL. Beckham’s outfit of choice was a pair of slim-fitting black leggings with lightly flared hems and front slits for greater movement, adding that they make legs look “super long.” For an effortless twist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Feathers & Luxury Heels

Click here to read the full article. Daphne Oz continues to make a case for fashionable feathers on all occasions. The “Masterchef: Kids” judge shared her love of the material in an Instagram photo on Sunday, recalling the sleepwear-as-daywear trend during the height of COVID restrictions. Her spin on look took the style statement to chic levels with a design from luxury brand Nadine Merabi. This set was a rich lilac color with a satin fabric, detailing its essence as pajama-wear. The top was left hanging over her high-waisted pants. There was an accompanying feather trim at the hems of both...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Activewear Set Is So Comfy, I Wore It on a 20-Hour Road Trip

When it comes to activewear (and just about any piece of clothing), comfort is everything to me. Chances are that I won't wear it unless it fits just right. This is especially true of sports bras and workout leggings, which I often find to be either too tight or too loose. For that reason, I tend to stick to brands that I know fit me perfectly. Among these is Old Navy, which is no stranger to rave reviews from fitness-lovers. So when I recently came across the Light Support PowerSoft Textured-Rib Sports Bra ($33) and the matching High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings ($45), I couldn't resist adding them to my shopping cart. They're definitely more fashion-forward than the workout pieces I usually choose from the brand, and I was excited to wear something other than my go-to black leggings ($33) and matching sports bra. Ahead, find my honest thoughts on the set.
YOGA
womenfitness.net

2XU Women’s Active Tri Short

The 2XU Active Tri Short features 2XU’s SBR NEO SKIN with Creora elastane yarn for comfort and durability. Fast in the water, quick dry on land, and moisture management for the bike/run. The 2XU SBR FLEECE uses a micro-filament polyester yarn with hydrophobic properties to keep you dry through all three disciplines.
BICYCLES
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Daring Orange Cutout Bodysuit Gets Upgraded With Gold Chains & Sandals at Summer Jam 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At Summer Jam, Chloe Bailey showed star power, performing with the likes of Cardi B and more hitmakers. And Bailey made sure to standout among the stars in a bold orange outfit over the weekend in New York at the annual concert. @chloebaileywashere 😍😍🥰 ♬ Surprise – Chlöe The singer wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a round neck with a gold zipper across the front. The fabric opened near her waist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This $26 Travel-Friendly Organizer ‘Safely Stores’ Up to Five Pairs of Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s rain or shine, sunglasses always are a must-have for any summer day. Not only are they great for withstanding the sun’s rays, but the glasses also make for a fashionable look. And if you possess quite a few, then you’re in luck. We’ve found the best solution to bring your favorite pairs everywhere. Smartop’s sunglass organizer at Amazon offers ample storage and protection for your eyewear, especially when traveling. But the...
TRAVEL
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Keeps It Casual in Crop Top, Sweat Shorts & Adidas Samba Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner looked casually cool in an off-duty moment earlier today. The model stepped out in LA on Monday leaving Soho House. For her outing, she wore a casual outfit made up of a light blue oversized Almina button down shirt over a gray cropped rib tank top from Skims. She paired the layered tops with a pair of yellow high-waisted sweat shorts. Jenner added simple, sleek black sunglasses as well as a large black tote bag to finish off the look. Jenner opted for a classic pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers for her...
LOUISIANA STATE
womenfitness.net

Women’s 4 Inches High Waisted Workout Running Shorts Dri-Fit

-1. Smooth Knit Waistband delivers superior comfort. -2. The Woven fabric shorts is quick-dry and Lightweight. -3. Side Pockets & internal waistband Pocket & back zip Pocket could stash the small items. -4. Built-in Brief offers extra coverage. -5. The high waist-design can help hide the tummy. -6. Pocket on...
WORKOUTS
Talking With Tami

My Style: Tabitha Brown For Target Leopard Print Midi Dress

I was too tickled to finally wear this dress to an event that made sense! Today is Juneteenth and over the weekend Ebony Magazine held a celebration for this spectacular holiday! I ran up to Target to see what they had when I came across the Tabitha Brown for Target dress. I just knew everything would be sold out by now because it was a very popular collection and they even had a fashion show here with Tabitha. I spied two pieces left from the line and grab this dress that was perfect for the occasion I was attending with Ebony.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kesha Performs in Cut-Out Leather & Chain Harness Outfit and Boots For Stonewall Inn Pride Performance in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kesha kicked off Pride Weekend in New York on Friday with a performance at the Stonwall Inn. For this performance, Kesha wore a black sheer long sleeve bodysuit with cutouts on the shoulder as well as her waist. The sheer stretched throughout the long sleeves, covering her neck. The sheer weaves in and out, black matte fabrics seen throughout, creating an intricate pattern. Across her bodysuit was a silver chained harness that began from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenfitness.net

ASICS Women’s Chaser Compression Short

The highlights of this running short include a flat seam stitching and silicone gripper around the leg opening. Made to match your team’s colors, you can also have your team’s logo screen printed on the side-panels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy