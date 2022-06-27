European Union Plans to Ban Interest Payments on Deposits in Stablecoins

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. I'm waiting for Bitcoin to test $1,100: Robert Kiyosaki. Yesterday, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki shared his new BTC price predictions and buy-the-dip plans with his Twitter followers. He started his post with a “rich dad lesson,” writing that losers quit when they lose, while winners learn from their mistakes. Kiyosaki then proceeded by saying that he is waiting for Bitcoin to test $1,100, and that should the king crypto recover after that, he will buy more of it. It is worth noting that, earlier this year, in May, after the Fed launched a historic interest rate hike, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" tweeted that he thought the bottom for BTC may be at the $17,000 mark. Around the same time, Kiyosaki admitted that Bitcoin may even go below $9,000, but he still remains bullish, as the "Fed and Treasury are corrupt organizations."

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO