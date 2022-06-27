ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Union Plans to Ban Interest Payments on Deposits in Stablecoins

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union is preparing to ban cryptocurrency platforms from charging interest on stablecoin deposits, according to Patrick Hansen, head of strategy at DeFi at Unstoppable Finance. According to his tweets, lawmakers will set high regulatory requirements for issuers of all types of stablecoins, with no exceptions being made for algorithmic...

u.today

