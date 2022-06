It was one thing that the Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recent vacation left the public and the press playing “Where’s Waldo?” for the week that he was, as it turns out, in Italy, but how his executive office was handled during the catastrophic floods in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties leaves some doubts as to who […] The post In Montana, we can only have one governor at a time appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO