Tako, a Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is entering the final phase of her life. The process is known as "senescence." She's begun laying thousands of eggs and is in the process of dying. This is completely natural. For now, OdySea has opted to keep Tako on exhibit, in a familiar and safe environment. It's also an opportunity to educate guests about this natural process.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO