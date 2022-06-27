The PBR Team Series inaugural season stopped in Tyron June 24th and 25th and will culminate in a team playoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6, 2022. The league launched with eight founding teams, each scheduled to host in their respective city an annual bull riding event and western lifestyle festival, building excitement and rooting interests in the sport:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve noticed black beetles crawling around this week, you’re not alone. Some in the Valley have said they’ve seen hundreds, even thousands, of these beetles crawling inside and outside! “It’s been a lot of scared people freaking about hundreds upon thousands of beetles entering their home the last two or three days,” Burns Pest Elimination’s Mike Boyle said.
Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff. Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST. |. Thousands were...
There are definite advantages to taking a staycation as opposed to a vacation this summer. With gas at $5 a gallon and rising, the idea of a road trip just doesn't hold a lot of appeal. Choosing a local hotel or resort as a getaway destination cuts way down on travel time, allowing you and your family, friends, or whoever the opportunity to maximize the time spent relaxing.
This adorable Airbnb in the picturesque North Carolina mountains feels like it's straight out of a fairytale. The Dragon's Knoll stay is perfectly perched up in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is only a ten-minute drive from beautiful Downtown Asheville. When you first walk in you're greeted by a round...
Scott Stansberry age 41, of Spruce Pine passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022, at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Born in Mitchell County he was a son of Dwight Stansberry and Alma Gardner Barnes both of Burnsville. Scott loved the outdoors, he enjoyed camping and digging...
Tako, a Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is entering the final phase of her life. The process is known as "senescence." She's begun laying thousands of eggs and is in the process of dying. This is completely natural. For now, OdySea has opted to keep Tako on exhibit, in a familiar and safe environment. It's also an opportunity to educate guests about this natural process.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CORRECTION: Information about Weaverville's celebration has been updated with the correct dates and times. Celebrate the Fourth of July in the mountains! Here's a list of events and firework displays for 2022. ASHEVILLE:. Fourth of July fun returns to downtown Asheville after two years off...
We have enough things catered to tourists in Burnsville. We need to focus on the locals in Burnsville. We need things to make the locals want to stay in Burnsville. We need homes, well paying jobs, grocery and clothing stores. We need a new movie theater, bowling and other family oriented activities.
Nachos are a sharable, comforting dish that are super versatile. You can add just about anything you want on top to really step them up. Whether you're eating them as an appetizer or a main course meal, you can't go wrong with a great plate of nachos. LoveFOOD compiled a...
The Mountaineers regrouped from two losses in their first four games to win 11 in a row, rolling through the conference slate and the Western side of the 1A bracket. Pitman and his coaching staff maximized an imperfect roster, leaning on quarterback Ty Turbyfill, an experienced group of linemen and a sound defense to reach the program’s second state title game, ultimately falling 28-7 to Tarboro.
PHOENIX — Fourth of July is one of the staples of summer and there are plenty of events occurring around the metro Phoenix area where you can celebrate America’s birthday. In addition to the various festivities on the holiday itself on Monday, there are also events taking place each day beginning Friday.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWXeUVxXkAIHH-A.jpgCity of Phoenix, AZ. The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/R2YNpqLlxt.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has received multiple complaints about Verizon's spotty service, from dropped calls to the inability to even make a call. Verizon told us some of them are caused by North Carolina's rapid population increase. "It's my livelihood. I can't sit at a desk and...
Nearly 30 percent of all firearm purchases last year went to new gun owners, according to data from the Firearm Trade Industry Association. Vincent Vasquez, a managing member of C2 Tactical, says he has seen a rise in sales at his Tempe shop "over the past several years in comparison to the last five."
With the approach of the July 4th weekend, Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard asks all citizens to join him in making this Fourth of July holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the July 4th Holiday, our highways experience one of the highest traffic flows of...
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m. about 2 miles from Hendersonville. The exact location was Barker Heights, North Carolina. There are no reports...
Music & Fireworks at the Pine Valley Motel parking lot. Parade at 6pm and a special spot is reserved at the beginning for “anything that rolls”. Parade Marshals are McDowell County Veterans. The street dance with “Gotcha Groove” begins at 7pm, with fireworks at 9:45pm. Bakersville...
Comments / 0