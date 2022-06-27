Top 40 Edge Chandavian Bradley names final 3

Four-star edge Chandavian Bradley of Platte City (Mo.) High has narrowed his list to three schools— South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pounder went in-depth on his finalists.

South Carolina

“Since January I have built a very tight relationship with coach Lucas,” Bradley said. “I know he can develop well because he’s seen what it looks like to be a high level NFL player. He’s coached some of the people I look up to in the NFL. Beamer is a very good guy and is definitely changing the way that SC plays and treats the game. He’s created a passion for the team and the game.”

Texas A&M

“Since the time I had started being recruited I had been looking at A&M,” Bradley said. “My favorite Edge ever came from that school and I know for a fact the develope a lot of edges that end up being good in the NFL. Coach Price is an amazing person. What you see is what you get from him. Coach Fisher is a legend and one of the most known coaches in CFB. Definitely one of my favorite HCs out there.”

“The fans of UT are the most amazing fans in CFB,” Bradley said. “They are crazy for their team. But besides that, I have some really great connections with not only Heup, Ekler, and Harbin. But, I also have a great connection with some of the commits. All around they have been a very nice group of people to talk to beside football. Everything has gone well with them so they will have my definite consideration.”

Chandavian Bradley Scouting Summary

“Rangy, developmental EDGE prospect whose best football is ahead of him,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has a long, lean frame at 6-foot-4.5, 215 pounds entering his senior season. A bouncy, fluid athlete both on the field and basketball court. Showcases the flexibility with his ability to sink his hips and bend around the edge on Friday nights and in the camp setting.”

“Primarily plays in a two-point stance at high school, both as an outside linebacker and stand-up pass rusher. Makes most of his big plays in pursuit, using his athleticism to track down ball carriers. Can open up and run in space. Disrupts passing lanes with his length. Still developing as a pass rusher. Will need to add considerable mass and strength to his narrow frame. May take some time to add the proper weight once in a college strength program.”

Bradley ranks as the No. 37 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 6 Edge and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri.