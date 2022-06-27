ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Norton 360: Everything You Need To Know

PC Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur cybersecurity needs are constantly evolving, with brand new threats and nefarious malware showing up every day. The more our everyday lives become interconnected with our online profiles and digital identities, the more compelling targets we become for bad actors, identity thieves, and ransomware schemes. One of the best...

au.pcmag.com

CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Has Your Data Been Breached? Take These 3 Steps Now

We explain how data breaches happen and what to do if you've been affected. A data breach occurs whenever sensitive information is released online. Sometimes human error causes a breach, such as a company failing to encrypt a customer information database. However, there's a lot of money to be made with your information in the darker corners of the web, so there are plenty of people out there trying to scoop up your data, too. Hackers usually attack via the following methods:
DATA PRIVACY
PC Magazine

Bitdefender Ultimate Security Review

The days when you could plunk an antivirus utility on your single PC and be done with security are long gone. These days you want a full-on security suite, and you need to protect all manner of devices, not just PCs. Even when you’ve got protection installed on all your devices, you’re not necessarily done, because of your connection to the wild, wild web. If you’re not careful online, an identity thief could drain your accounts and get your home repossessed. That’s why we’re seeing more and more security services that combine device protection with defenses against identity theft, as well as swift remediation for any successful attacks on your identity. Bitdefender Ultimate Security is the latest in this arena, and it packs a wallop, with award-winning device security, password management, a VPN utility, and comprehensive service to defend your identity.
COMPUTERS

