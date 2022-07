All-Star guard James Harden is reportedly expected to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a deal shorter and less lucrative than the max contract. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, sources believe Harden will sign a two-year extension with the Sixers for less than the maximum after opting into the final year of his contract at a salary of over $47.3 million for next season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO