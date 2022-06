Fed's favorite inflation gauge eases but remains high. Coverage for this event has ended. S&P wraps worst first half since 1970, Nasdaq worst ever. It was a rough first half of the year for U.S. equities as inflation skyrocketed dialing up the chances of a recession. The S&P 500 lost 20.6%, the worst performance since 1970, the Nasdaq fell 29.5% the worst ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost a lesser 15.3%, the worst since 1962 as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO