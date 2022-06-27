ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

By NYCPLUGGED
NYCPlugged
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items...

nycplugged.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkmag.com

21 things to do this Independence Day weekend

This weekend is loaded in more ways than one: Monday is, of course, Independence Day, a loaded holiday for many in the borough, especially this year. But the weekend is also chock-a-block with can’t-miss events! … Consider it a little late-stage capitalism give-and-take. There will be comedy shows,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Central Park Welcomes an Outpost of Beloved Harlem Standby Melba’s Restaurant

Chef Melba Wilson expands her soul food empire with a casual new concept overlooking the iconic Wollman Rink. In 2004, chef, cookbook author, and Sylvia’s Restaurant alum Melba Wilson sprung onto the NYC food scene with her first eatery, Melba’s Restaurant, located on 114th Street in Harlem. After 18 years in operation and armed with a glowing reputation for turning out stellar soul food, Harlem-native Wilson now expands her culinary empire, which includes Melba’s Catering, with an outpost called Melba’s at Wollman Rink in Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Free Summer Concerts in Bay Ridge

Back by popular demand, Senator Gounardes is once again hosting a series of free concerts in Bay Ridge this summer, in coordination with Assemblymember Peter Abbate, Councilmember Justin Brannan, NIA Brooklyn, and Investors Bank. The concerts will begin next week, and run through August 30th, 2022. These concerts are free...
RIDGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In New York, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in New York should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Madame Vo as having the best wings in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Neighborhoods To Visit In Brooklyn

My first vivid memory of Brooklyn is of a brownstone. I remember peering out the backseat window to memorize its staircase, doorway, and the porch light that my babysitter used to guide her way to the entrance. We’d stopped only a few minutes to drop off a package, and as quickly as the image was cemented into my memory, we were back on the road. It would be some time before I saw another brownstone.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Markets#Local Food#Fresh Food#Chelsea Market#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#New York Hall Of Science#Bajans#Uptown Night Market
PIX11

Where to roller skate in New York City this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roller skating is back in style this summer, and it looks like it’s here to stay.  Many New Yorkers have started to break out their skates. For anyone wanting to follow suit, there are some great spots in the city to check out. The following roller skating pop-ups are ready for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for a seven-story residential building at 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx. Designed by S. Wieder Architect and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Big deal: $1.75B building sale sets pandemic-era record for NYC

The slated price tag for these six Upper East Side buildings is higher than any in New York since pre-pandemic. An investment firm and developer have agreed to shell out $1.75 billion for a selection of market-rate residential buildings, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy