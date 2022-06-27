ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MT

Wildfire contained near Marion

By MTN News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: 2:55 p.m. - June 27, 2022

MARION - A Montana Department of Resources and Conservation (DNRC) — along with the Marion Fire District — responded to a wilfire 5 miles west of Marion that broke out around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

DNRC Fire Prevention Specialist Ernie Nace says the fire grew roughly 8 acres in size in a remote wooded area. He said no structures were threatened and the fire is expected to be fully contained Monday evening.

Despite heavy rain and a cool spring, Nace says fire season is upon us in Northwest Montana.

“Yeah, it’s deceptively starting to get dry out there, so everyone just needs to stay heads up, we got 4 th of July coming up, one little ember could get a fire going, please be careful out there.”

Nace says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(first report: 9:46 a.m. - June 27, 2022)

MARION – Crews battled a wildfire on Sunday in the Marion area.

The Marion Fire District reports Sunday’s blaze was contained after burning just over six acres.

“We were impressed with how fast this fire grew in size today, even after such a cool and rainy spring!” a social media post states.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation along with the Fisher River Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Fire officials note smoke is expected to linger in the area and fire crews will be on the scene Monday to check for any hot spots.

