Twin Ports Interchange Public Meeting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – At the annual League of Minnesota Cities Conference, Duluth was selected as the winner of the Sustainable City Award for 2022. The award is given each year to a state city that is working to achieve sustainability goals that align with practices of the Greenstep Cities program.
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Former evening news anchor at CBS-3 Duluth, Kristen Vake, has been named as Executive Director of the Iron Mining Association (IMA) of Minnesota. Vake, a native of Chisholm, covered many aspects of the iron mining industry during her journalism career and the association’s Board Chair, Chrissy Bartovich, says her deep roots in the mining industry and her passion for the Iron Range makes her uniquely qualified to lead the IMA.
HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Just before 1 a-m on Tuesday, Hibbing Police were called to the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West on reports of a non-responsive woman. They arrived to find a 43 year old woman dead and determined that the death was suspicious. The woman’s 46 year...
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police arrested two juveniles for their involvement in separate shootings this month. The 15 and 17 year old males know each other and the shootings were not random acts of violence. The first shooting involving the suspects was in the 400 block of East...
