Twin Ports Interchange Public Meeting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Former evening news anchor at CBS-3 Duluth, Kristen Vake, has been named as Executive Director of the Iron Mining Association (IMA) of Minnesota. Vake, a native of Chisholm, covered many aspects of the iron mining industry during her journalism career and the association’s Board Chair, Chrissy Bartovich, says her deep roots in the mining industry and her passion for the Iron Range makes her uniquely qualified to lead the IMA.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO