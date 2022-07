An open house is planned Friday for a new space aimed at connecting LGBTQ youth in the Manhattan area. True Colors will officially launch its Flint Hills Chapter with a Pride themed 4th of July party at the new space. Manhattan-Ogden school board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman and her husband recently donated a rental property for the project. Morris-Hardeman says she gathered feedback from young people who wanted a safe place to hang out with friends and access mental health services .

