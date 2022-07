KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Residents, beware: A drone will quietly surveil firework use in Oildale, as well as east and northwest Bakersfield, during the Fourth of July weekend. Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan demonstrated the department's new technology Thursday during a press conference attended by representatives of various county agencies and local hospitals, which also provided safety tips.

