This weekend, Americans will gather across the country and watch fireworks splay red, white, blue and plenty of other colours across the sky in typical 4 July tradition.But while the Independence Day holiday may be something that has gone on for years, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any potential environmental impact.For one, those rockets contain a whole bunch of chemicals, some of which aren’t particularly friendly to humans or animals.A 2020 study found that some fireworks can result in tiny particles of metals like lead entering the air. Lead air pollution can lead to health concerns like cardiovascular issues...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 MINUTES AGO