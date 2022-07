The daughter of the woman at the centre of Roe v Wade has said that she is “devastated” by the Supreme Court’s ruling which has now undone all her mother’s “hard work” and “sacrificing” that led to the legalisation of abortion in America five decades ago.Melissa Mills, the eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, spoke out to CNN after the conservative-heavy court overturned the landmark 1973 precedent on Friday, paving the way for half of all US states to ban or severely restrict abortion access.“I was in disbelief. I was devastated,” she said.“I knew it was coming but it was...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO