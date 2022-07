Max Holloway still believes he has some catching up to do when it comes to legacy in the featherweight division. The former UFC Featherweight Champion is regarded as one of the best to ever do it at 145. The same can be said for current king and Holloway’s next opponent, Alexander Volkanovski. Will the trilogy between Volkanovski and Holloway determine who the greatest featherweight of all time is? That’s the exact question Holloway would answer on Wednesday.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO