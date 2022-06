The City of Austin will be hosting another Fair Chance Hiring Job and Resource Fair this week. It will be the fourth such event held by the city. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church located at 4301 Tannehill Lane. This job and resource fair will provide individuals with multiple opportunities to meet face-to-face with representatives from public agencies, private employers, temporary staffing agencies and community resource organizations committed to hiring and assisting individuals from all backgrounds, the city says.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO