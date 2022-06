On Friday, June 24 the Tulare County Superior Court, Martin, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend. Under current California law, Martin must serve 42 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole; however, due to his age, 20, at the time of the crime Martin is eligible for a youth offender parole hearing after 25 years of incarceration. The youth offender parole hearing can apply to inmates who were below the age of 26 when the crime was committed.

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO