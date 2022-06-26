What happens when white women hypersexualize Asian women onscreen

[Versión de este artículo en español disponible aquí.]. In order to understand girlhood for Latinas in the United States, one must consider the many ways power impacts gender construction—how to be a girl and what kind of girl to be. Power as expressed through U.S. imperialism (the influence, force, and/or control over other countries) across Latin America has led to displacement, violence, and disenfranchisement that inevitably impact girls’ lives. Public and private lives collide in displays of power through the desire to control girls’ and women’s bodies. The desire, rooted in patriarchy regardless of whether it's coming from institutions like government, religion, and/or school, is evident in the oversexualization of Latinas’ bodies while simultaneously shaming Latinas for their sexuality. The exploitation and shaming are evident in everyday ways from how and what is said about menstruation to obsessions over virginity to expectations regarding pregnancy. On a daily basis, young girls receive contradictory messages from their society, school, culture, and family of who they can and cannot be.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO