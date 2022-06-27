Day 2 of the PRCA Rodeo brings in the Wright clan, Tilden Hooper and more to the 100th Greeley Stampede
If you skipped the PRCA Rodeo’s second day of competition on Sunday, boy did you miss a show. Not only was the weather amazing, Sunday’s events drew some of the top names from the sport to Greeley for a chance to qualify for the finals and beef up their bank...
Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
Donald Edward Hungenberg, 93, of Greeley, passed away on May 31 at Meadowview of Greeley, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born to Edward and Ruth (Baker) Hungenberg on January 1, 1929, in Greeley, Colorado. Donald was raised in the Greeley area where he grew up and worked on the family farm with his father, Edward. He attended College High School where he excelled in basketball and track. After high school, Donald attended and graduated from Colorado State College (now UNC) where he received a bachelor’s degree in Education and was a member of the Delta Delta Tau Fraternity. He competed with the UNC Track Team, running the hurdles. After completing his education, Donald taught and coached at Pierce High School and later in Gering, Nebraska, before returning to Colorado in the spring of 1953.
Federico Peña was the 41st Denver mayor, serving two terms between 1983 and 1991. During his term, unbeknownst to Peña, his wife had eating disorders. Federico Peña was Denver's first Hispanic mayor and was a key part of bringing the Colorado Rockies to the Mile High City. With all his success, his wife suffered, alone.
As the Colorado Avalanche hockey team was celebrating their Stanley Cup victory with a parade through downtown Denver, it's good to know that law enforcement was being diligent in their approach to protect them. A pretty funny moment was caught on video during the Friday event, when a police officer...
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your 4th of July weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. 1....
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lightning-caused wildfire in northern Colorado near the Wyoming border has spread to around 150 acres of land as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities are reporting. Named the Halligan Fire by emergency crews, the blaze — located near the Halligan Reservoir in northern Larimer County, Colorado —...
A man from Florida visited Colorado's legendary Lakeside Amusement Park in 2021 and was injured on the Cyclone roller coaster. Now, he's suing, and people are giving him a very hard time. Lakeside has been around since 1908, along the shore of Lake Rhoda, providing decades of entertainment for the...
Was Elvis Presley even human? He was impossibly talented, almost fatally handsome, and boy, could he dance. Yet, Elvis had another talent that seemed to be his true passion. “The King” was untouchably epic about his food. In fact, Elvis was so passionate about his favorite foods that he...
While they do not think of themselves as trailblazers, the seven women – Jasmine Crane, Erin Henry, Caitlyn Kimberlin, Clair Lee, Haylee McCullough, Makayla Probst and Tori Schneider – who currently serve as firefighters with the Berthoud Fire Protection District (BFPD) do recognize they are in a distinct minority as female firefighters.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
This video was captured by fisherman Ryan Albert of Loveland. Albert described the event as, “the mother of all slides.”. “We thought it was just thunder at first but I spend enough time up there to determine pretty quickly that it was rock falling,” Albert said. “There were a lot of smaller slides before the big one. Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it.”
DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed.
“Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.”
Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
Just weeks after the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light settled on a location for their 50th anniversary gathering, the arrests, citations and warnings are already well underway, according to federal officials. The gathering – described by Vice as a “weird version of Burning Man” – is scheduled between July...
It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver to take part in the annual PrideFest parade, which occurred Sunday morning and was a primary event in the weekend-long PrideFest celebration. It was Denver’s first in-person PrideFest parade since 2019, due to the pandemic. The parade started at Denver’s Cheesman Park and proceeded west down Colfax Avenue […]
