New York City’s office occupancy this month hit its highest level since the pandemic, and the retail market appears to be on a similar road to recovery. The average asking rent in March increased 2.9 percent year over year, according to a quarterly retail report from Marcus & Millichap. The average asking rent in the city was $57.96 per square foot. Three of the four outer boroughs had average asking rents that exceeded year-end 2018 levels, with the exception being the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO