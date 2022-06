CLEVELAND — Small Marginal threat for severe weather still exists through early evening for parts of NE Ohio. However, the severe threat has shifted to the east/southeast of Cleveland but still includes Akron, Canton, Youngstown & New Philadelphia. Overall, severe threat appears to be low and should fade by sunset. But as a cold front rolls through this afternoon and evening, one or two storms may become marginally severe with a brief strong wind gust near 50-60 mph. Other threat would be a few flooding issues where storms dump heavy rain. There are no severe storm watches or severe storm warnings at this point though.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO