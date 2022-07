Just because it's an expensive season doesn't mean that you can't have a fun one, whether it be with the family or with friends. There are a bunch of free events happening this summer, from outdoor movies to concerts, and even bowling. But if you're trying to plan your weekend and you don't see any events coming up that interest you, there are plenty of inexpensive ways to spend your weekend in the QC.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO